Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Increases Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

CHK stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.40. 24,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,880. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of -1.50. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 301.73% and a net margin of 100.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHK. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.86.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

