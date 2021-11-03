Chevron’s (CVX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Mizuho

Chevron (NYSE:CVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $115.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,600 shares of company stock valued at $11,176,546 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

