China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered China Eastern Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:CEA traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.71. 5,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.45. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 31.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 61,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the third quarter worth about $564,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the first quarter worth about $495,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 3,075.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

