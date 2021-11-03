China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.74

Shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.74 and traded as high as $12.00. China Green Agriculture shares last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 17,396 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Green Agriculture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of China Green Agriculture by 11,445.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales Variable Interest Entities (VIEs). The Jinong segment includes fertilizer products, specifically humic acid-based compound fertilizer.

