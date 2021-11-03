China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Update

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

ZNH traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70. China Southern Airlines has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that China Southern Airlines will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 158.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 43.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.