Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) & New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Head to Head Contrast

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) and New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and New Residential Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Residential Investment $1.95 billion 2.78 -$1.41 billion $1.46 7.95

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than New Residential Investment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and New Residential Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust 0 7 1 0 2.13 New Residential Investment 0 1 12 0 2.92

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.82, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. New Residential Investment has a consensus price target of $12.06, indicating a potential upside of 3.93%. Given Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than New Residential Investment.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.7% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New Residential Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and New Residential Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A New Residential Investment 61.81% 12.73% 1.81%

Summary

New Residential Investment beats Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust owns, manages, and develops retail and commercial real estate. The firm’s portfolio includes supermarket-and-drug store-anchored shopping centers; and stand-alone supermarkets and drug stores. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Office. The company was founded on May 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes general and administrative expenses, the management fees and incentive compensation, and corporate cash and related interest income. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

