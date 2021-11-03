CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.51

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.44.

Several analysts have commented on CIXX shares. CIBC upped their price objective on CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after buying an additional 4,198,187 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,102,000 after buying an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 515.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,532,000 after buying an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after buying an additional 1,541,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter worth $20,945,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

