Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.84

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.84 and traded as high as C$14.36. Cineplex shares last traded at C$13.80, with a volume of 975,138 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CGX shares. CIBC upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Cineplex to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cineplex in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cineplex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$879.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.85.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.26) by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex (TSE:CGX)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

