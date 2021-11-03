Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Down 6.8%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.31 and last traded at $109.14. Approximately 13,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 257,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
