Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Shares Down 6.8%

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)’s stock price was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $108.31 and last traded at $109.14. Approximately 13,004 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 257,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $951.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total value of $205,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,447.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 540.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 319,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 75,271 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 224.9% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 32,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,289 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile (NYSE:CLH)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

