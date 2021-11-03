Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Issues Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 4,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $690.97 million, a P/E ratio of 176.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Clearwater Paper stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

