Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Issues Earnings Results

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.
Shares of CLW traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 4,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,291. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $690.97 million, a P/E ratio of 176.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Clearwater Paper has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $45.81.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
About Clearwater Paper
Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.
