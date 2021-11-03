Clearway Energy (CWEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock opened at $35.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.95, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $37.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other news, Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

