Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post sales of $5.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.92 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $21.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $19.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.91 billion to $22.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,162,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,719,379. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

