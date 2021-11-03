CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading Up 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $7,923.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000677 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00019397 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,719,419 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

