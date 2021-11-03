CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Reaches New 12-Month High at $222.10

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $222.10 and last traded at $220.44, with a volume of 3309 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.60.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

The firm has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $201,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $109,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,447 shares of company stock worth $2,528,885. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after purchasing an additional 275,279 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of CME Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,145,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,757 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,049,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,310,000 after acquiring an additional 156,419 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,008,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after acquiring an additional 536,415 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

