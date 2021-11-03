Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC lowered Cognex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.20.

CGNX opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. Cognex has a 52 week low of $68.00 and a 52 week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $269.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.11 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Anthony Sun sold 30,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $2,592,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 337,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,142,809.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Cognex by 3.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,848 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cognex by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,473,000 after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

