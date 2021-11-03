Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) Shares Sold by Northern Right Capital Management L.P.

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,005 shares during the quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Cohn Robbins worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the first quarter worth about $3,752,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 5.8% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 36,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Cohn Robbins in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 25.0% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 117,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,522. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

