Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.20% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.78.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.22 per share, with a total value of $99,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $97,770. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 182.6% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu in the second quarter valued at $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 47.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1,258.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

