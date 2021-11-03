Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.86% from the stock’s previous close. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IntriCon’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of IntriCon stock opened at $18.26 on Monday. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $28.16. The firm has a market cap of $166.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. IntriCon had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.58 million. On average, analysts expect that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in IntriCon during the second quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

