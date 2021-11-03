ColossusXT Hits Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $3.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One ColossusXT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00014175 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,277,583,382 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ColossusXT Coin Trading

