Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.23. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Property Trust (CXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.