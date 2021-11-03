Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the acquisition, development, ownership, leasing and operation of office properties in primary U.S. markets. Columbia Property Trust, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, GA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Property Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.01.

Shares of NYSE:CXP opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.23. Columbia Property Trust has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

