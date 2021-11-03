Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cable giant’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Comcast stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $41.75 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a market capitalization of $241.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 626.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 88,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 75,948 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 42,893 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,532,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,906,000 after buying an additional 51,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

