Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 387,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,766 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $27,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 229.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMA shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In related news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,070 shares of company stock worth $1,226,672. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $87.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.44 and a 200-day moving average of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $89.21.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

