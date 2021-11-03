Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 80.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 488,000 shares during the quarter. MSD Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Comerica worth $8,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMA. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 110.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 52.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,860 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 69.9% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $89.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.47.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 5,200 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $461,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

