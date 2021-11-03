Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

CMC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

