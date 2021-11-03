Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.11.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
In other Commercial Metals news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough bought 3,155 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CMC stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The stock had a trading volume of 24,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.29. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $36.49.
Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.86%.
Commercial Metals Company Profile
Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.
