Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

CHCT traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 102,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,441. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.54. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $42.63 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 54.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,781 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Community Healthcare Trust worth $4,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

