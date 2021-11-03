Comparing HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

HG (OTCMKTS:STLYD) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of HG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of HG shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Equinix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares HG and Equinix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HG N/A N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Equinix $6.00 billion 12.52 $369.78 million $24.76 33.80

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than HG.

Volatility and Risk

HG has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for HG and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HG 0 0 0 0 N/A Equinix 0 3 14 1 2.89

Equinix has a consensus price target of $886.12, indicating a potential upside of 5.88%. Given Equinix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Equinix is more favorable than HG.

Profitability

This table compares HG and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HG N/A -1.04% -1.03% Equinix 5.40% 5.21% 2.03%

Summary

Equinix beats HG on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HG Company Profile

HG Holdings, Inc. engages in investment activities. It holds equity interest in a real estate company with single-tenant properties. The firm designs, markets and distributes resource in the upscale segment of the wood residential furniture market. The company was founded by Thomas Bahnson Stanley in 1924 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc. engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Jay Steven Adelson and Albert M. Avery, IV on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

