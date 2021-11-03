Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk Sells 5,000 Shares

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Concentrix alerts:

On Thursday, September 30th, Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of Concentrix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00.

CNXC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.97. 119,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,008. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.94. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 18.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 2nd quarter worth about $567,447,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $355,625,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.