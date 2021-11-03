Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 53.13% and a negative return on equity of 33.97%.

CDOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $107.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Condor Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Condor Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc is a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment and ownership of select-service, limited-service, extended stay and compact full service hotels. The firm also engages in the business of owning equity interests in hotel properties The company was founded on August 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Norfolk, NE.

