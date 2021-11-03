CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.90 EPS

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($3.90), Fidelity Earnings reports. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

CEIX stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 35,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,720. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $36.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $826.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.40.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CONSOL Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 53.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.