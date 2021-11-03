Contrasting Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and Nissan Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nissan Motor 1 1 1 0 2.00

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 238.16%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ideanomics and Nissan Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 37.06 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -4.81 Nissan Motor $74.17 billion 0.29 -$4.22 billion ($1.59) -6.45

Ideanomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nissan Motor. Nissan Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideanomics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Nissan Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12% Nissan Motor -0.61% -2.02% -0.52%

Summary

Ideanomics beats Nissan Motor on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business. The company was founded on December 26, 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

