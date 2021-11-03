Cook Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $3.56 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.68 or 0.00084225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00075277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00101824 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,596.68 or 1.00077936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.60 or 0.07259398 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022331 BTC.

About Cook Protocol

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Buying and Selling Cook Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

