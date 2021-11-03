Cosmos Hits Market Capitalization of $8.20 Billion (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $8.20 billion and $644.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.61 or 0.00058905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,153.71 or 1.00011801 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00042064 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005181 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.27 or 0.00750273 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 281,741,708 coins and its circulating supply is 223,957,105 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

