Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Insider Alex Vaughan Acquires 8,093 Shares of Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) insider Alex Vaughan bought 8,093 shares of Costain Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £4,370.22 ($5,709.72).

Shares of Costain Group stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday. Costain Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 34.15 ($0.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 75.40 ($0.99). The stock has a market cap of £151.22 million and a P/E ratio of 23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 58.79 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.81.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

