Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,269 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 64.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 185,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,382,000 after buying an additional 4,967 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,165.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 22.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $74,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AOS opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.09.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $914.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

