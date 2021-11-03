Credit Suisse AG Purchases 2,447,743 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 6,886.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,483,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447,743 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.88% of FinVolution Group worth $23,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FINV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 79.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 87,618 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after purchasing an additional 882,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 506.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 193.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 150,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FINV opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $10.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 28.36% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $369.25 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FINV. Rowe began coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on FinVolution Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

