Credit Suisse AG Purchases 24,592 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 32.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 127.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $395.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.73. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $240.86 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.48, for a total transaction of $879,943.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total value of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,625,697 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $456.25.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.