Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 49.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,904 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.43% of Nano-X Imaging worth $21,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NNOX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nano-X Imaging by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 4,103.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.55. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

