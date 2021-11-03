Credit Suisse AG Sells 875 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $21,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,269,000 after purchasing an additional 455,013 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,121,000 after purchasing an additional 362,576 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 820,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,177,000 after purchasing an additional 86,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 234,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,072,000 after purchasing an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLT opened at $242.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.79 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.73.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

