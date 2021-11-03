Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $18,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after acquiring an additional 356,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Barclays initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.75. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

