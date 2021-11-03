Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $22,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 50.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $75.15 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.83.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

