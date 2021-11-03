Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €65.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s previous close.

BNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.10 ($71.88) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €62.52 ($73.55).

BNP opened at €59.43 ($69.92) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is €54.25.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

