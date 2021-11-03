Credit Suisse Group Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.79 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

