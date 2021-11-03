Credit Suisse Group Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $115.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $121.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Stephens cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.55.
Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $87.79 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $72,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $79,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
