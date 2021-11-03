Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of CRN00808 for the treatment of Acromegaly, CRN02481 for the treatment of Hyperinsulinemias and CRN01941 for the treatment of Neuroendocrine Tumors which are in clinical stage. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.32. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,088 shares of company stock valued at $998,159 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,118,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,492,000 after acquiring an additional 180,632 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,593,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 426,878 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 608,273 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 338,920 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

