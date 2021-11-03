Critical Analysis: Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) & Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Golden Minerals and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yamana Gold 0 2 9 0 2.82

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 145.73%. Yamana Gold has a consensus price target of $7.92, suggesting a potential upside of 99.92%. Given Golden Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Yamana Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 13.51 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.69 Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.44 $203.60 million $0.32 12.38

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Minerals. Golden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.02% 3.68%

Risk & Volatility

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Golden Minerals on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Co. is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico. The company was founded in March 2009 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

