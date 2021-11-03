Critical Contrast: Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) vs. PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Toray Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of PDC Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Toray Industries has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 3.44, meaning that its stock price is 244% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Toray Industries and PDC Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Toray Industries 0 2 0 0 2.00 PDC Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $54.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.84%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Toray Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Toray Industries and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Toray Industries N/A N/A N/A PDC Energy -12.81% 20.28% 9.87%

Dividends

Toray Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PDC Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Toray Industries pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PDC Energy pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PDC Energy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PDC Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Toray Industries and PDC Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Toray Industries $17.77 billion 0.58 $431.98 million $0.54 23.22 PDC Energy $1.34 billion 3.92 -$724.32 million $2.03 26.24

Toray Industries has higher revenue and earnings than PDC Energy. Toray Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDC Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Toray Industries on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc. is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others. The Fibers and Textiles segment involves the production and sale of nylon, polyester, acrylic fiber and textile products, and synthetic suede. The Functional Chemicals segment handles the production and sale of nylon and ABS resins, polyester and polypropylene films, and raw materials for synthetic fibers and fine chemicals. The Carbon Fiber Composite Materials segment provides the production and sale of carbon fibers and advanced composite materials. The Environment & Engineering segment involves construction and plant engineering services, including the manufacturing of industrial equipment, machinery, and environmental equipment. The Life Science segment deals with the production and sale of pharmaceutical and medical products. The Others segment includes analysis, survey, research and in

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

