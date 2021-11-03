Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.12 million.Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.010-$1.110 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 535,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 113.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 96,502 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 309.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 83,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.