Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,361 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 47.1% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $182.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.