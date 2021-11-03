Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.310-$7.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.08.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.21. 32,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,980,981. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.92. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

