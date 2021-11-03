Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.37

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CRWN opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.45. Crown Place VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.84 ($0.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15.
Crown Place VCT Company Profile
