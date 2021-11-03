Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) Plans Dividend of GBX 2.37

Crown Place VCT (LON:CRWN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.37 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Crown Place VCT’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CRWN opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.45. Crown Place VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 26.50 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 33.84 ($0.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £73.66 million and a P/E ratio of 6.15.

Crown Place VCT Company Profile

Crown Place VCT PLC specializes investments in pubs, health and fitness clubs, cinemas, business services, healthcare, information technology, and environmental sectors. The fund seeks to invest in smaller unquoted companies based in the United Kingdom. The portfolio companies' gross assets must not exceed Â£15 million ($17.39 million) immediately prior to the investment and Â£16 million ($18.55 million) immediately thereafter.

