CryptoFlow Price Tops $0.0031 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market cap of $287,806.02 and $18,601.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.00 or 0.00084747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00075251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00101852 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,266.91 or 0.99568256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,535.01 or 0.07251732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00022300 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFlow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.